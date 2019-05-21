Friends of the Albany Masonic Cemetery and St. Johns Lodge No. 17 invite visitors to take a self-guided walking tour of the graves of pioneers and other notable individuals buried at the cemetery, 700 Broadway Ave. SW, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 25-27.
Visitors can follow yellow placards at grave markers that detail the lives of citizens, including Hubbard Bryant, best-known for donating a 30-acre parcel on Bryant Island to the city for use as a park; and Milton Hale, who built the first ferry on the Santiam River near Jefferson, making it possible for pioneers to settle the region.
Dr. Ella C. Meade, the first woman in Oregon appointed to the state optometry board, is also buried in the cemetery. She practiced out of an office in downtown Albany.
Information on the State Historic Preservation Office grant and the work going on at the cemetery also will be available.