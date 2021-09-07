Celebrating to a faire-thee-well in Kings Valley

“People come to the faire looking for a lot of different things,” Hughes said. “Mom went to the first event of what is now called the Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California. She started this is a fairly reasonable reenactment with a marketplace to support itself.

“I don’t know what it is about it that got me,” Hughes said of participating in renaissance faires as a youth. “It gave me permission to be and experiment with others openly. Unlike most entertainment, it’s very personal. There’s a lot of street play that goes on besides what’s on the stages. It helped me deal with people. For all the work it is for just one weekend, it’s hard to live without it.”

Those who plan to attend the faire are reminded that cell service in the area is spotty. Because of this, credit and debit cards may not work for payment at some booths, so it’s a good idea to bring some cash. While high temperatures in Kings Valley are expected to register only in the mid-70s this weekend, the sun can be intense; attendees are reminded that about one-third of the festival grounds are in a shaded area called Friar Tuck Forest. To visit this part of the festival, you must cross a bridge.