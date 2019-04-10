It starts with a pledge.
In the corner of the CHANCE building in Albany, children sit in front of an easel or camp out on an old church pew just a few feet away and recite promises to be honest and accountable, to stand up for themselves and to never be tricked into using drugs.
It’s how every Better Kids Club meeting starts. The club itself is nearly three years old and the pledge outlines the key outcomes founder Troy Vaughn hoped would result from children’s participation. Its motto is “Break the cycle” and focuses on helping children whose family members are battling with or recovering from addiction.
“We’re trying to get to the kids of addicts to prevent the cycle of addiction from continuing,” he said.
The club, which just recently earned nonprofit status, is broken into two groups: children under the age of 12 and children who are younger. On Monday night, they were all learning about goal-setting with a bigger cause in mind.
On May 4, the Better Kids Club will be hosting a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Applebee’s in Albany. According to Vaughn, the kids will be part of the sales team. The goal is to raise $5,000 for club needs, like a van for field trips, art supplies for its twice-monthly meetings and a permanent location for the club to meet.
“We’ve been meeting here in the CHANCE building but we need a permanent home where we can stock our art supplies and that sort of thing,” said Darlene Schaecher, who donates her time to the club.
Tickets for the breakfast are $10 and kids from the club will be selling them in front of Walmart in Albany on three Sundays: April 14, April 21 and April 28. The children will be selling until May 1 and the child who sells the most tickets will earn a prize.
“We’re going over with them who to approach when selling and how to sell,” Schaecher said.
Raffle tickets will also be for sale at $1 each, six for $5 or 15 for $10. Both tickets for the breakfast and raffle tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling Schaecher at 541-760-3200, or Vaughan 541-936-5980.