Benton County offices open for business, closed to public access

Beginning Monday, Benton County will close lobbies and meeting spaces to public access until further notice.

Lobby closures do not apply to the community health centers of Benton and Linn counties. County services continue to be available online or over the phone, and in some cases, in person by appointment. Board of Commissioners meetings and advisory committee meetings will remain open to the public and are available online through GoToMeeting.

These service adjustments are made in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases and a rise in hospitalizations throughout the county and the entire state.

“Benton County is once again implementing risk reduction measures in order to protect our community by limiting the spread of COVID-19,” said County Administrator Joe Kerby. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Benton County has sought to find adaptable solutions that enable us to build a resilient organization and provide the best service possible to our community.”

