Benton County launching renewable energy project

Benton County will soon generate more of its own clean, renewable power thanks to a funding award from Pacific Power’s Blue Sky program participants.

The money will support the installation of rooftop solar panels on county facilities. The award of $162,276 will cover 65% of the installation cost of the 96.5kW photovoltaic system.

Benton County joins more than 130 organizations across Pacific Power’s service area that, since 2006, have received awards for based renewable projects, including solar, wind, geothermal and other forms of renewable energy. This project is one of a dozen selected this year through a competitive-evaluation process.

Blue Sky is an opt-in program that gives Pacific Power customers an option to match all or part of their energy use with renewable energy. Benton County’s project is expected to begin generating power by year end.

