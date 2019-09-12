The Albany Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1232 Scenic Drive NW just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
A barn on the property caught fire but flames were extinguished quickly and several units that responded were dismissed from the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
New neighbor Mellanie Griffin was on the way to Corvallis with her mother and sister when she looked out of the car window and saw the flames.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was like, ‘Hey, that house is on fire!’” she said. The family called the fire in.
The barn has been under construction. Officials at the scene said the extent of the damage was unknown. No injuries were reported.
This story will be undated as more information becomes available.