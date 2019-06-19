The Albany Revitalization Agency will vote Wednesday on which of the three proposals it received for the old Wells Fargo building, 300 W First St., will be accepted.
The agency purchased the building in February for $1.5 million as part of its efforts to revitalize the area.
The board has held executive sessions surrounding the sale of the property but the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting publicly laid out all three proposals for the sale of the building and its parking lot. They are:
• Linn County has offered the city $1.5 million in a cash offer expected to close within 30 days. The county would use the building as the county clerk’s office and recently amended its proposal to include the construction of 24 apartments. In previous discussions about the potential purchase, the county commission has said the move would allow the county to impose additional security measures at the courthouse including, walk-through metal detectors.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said purchasing the Wells Fargo building would allow for additional security without the estimated $30 million expense of a new justice center.
• Downtown developers Marc and Annie Manley have offered the city $1.6 million; $1 million for the building and $600,000 for the parking lot. The $1 million would be in the form of a promissory note and a 30-year loan.
The Manleys are proposing three or four restaurant and retail bays, up to eight market-rate apartments, office space that could serve as an incubator space, storage and an additional restaurant in the basement of the building.
Under the terms they’re proposing, the couple would pay 1% interest with interest-only payments for the first four years and the interest rate would increase by 1% every four years after. The Manleys are also asking for a long-term lease on the parking spaces for possible tenants and the transfer of system development charge credits from the Flinn Block and Ames buildings — two downtown structures they have previously rehabilitated — to the Wells Fargo building.
The developers ask that the revitalization agency carry the note for the building but it is not requesting further financial assistance from the Central Albany Revitalization Area board at this time.
• BGW Partners which includes Matt Bennett, owner of Sybaris restaurant, has offered the county a $1.5 million, 180-day option to purchase offer.
According to the agenda, BGW partners would access the property during the 180-day option with engineers, contractors and other consultants to evaluate the building’s potential, as well as different redevelopment options.
As it stands, the BGW proposal includes the relocation of Sybaris to the Wells Fargo building and the possibility of new retail space, apartments and improved parking.
The agency's board relisted the property in April and agreed to move forward with an offer to purchase the building during its June 19 meeting.
Two members of the board — which consists of the members of the Albany City Council — said they were in no rush to sell. Councilors Dick Olsen and Bill Coburn said they would prefer to wait to see the results of a parking study in early fall before making any decisions.
Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry told the board in May that if it waited to make a decision, there was a legitimate risk of losing the offers on the table.
The board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19 at 5:15 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.