This time 100 years ago, the Treaty of Versailles was signed, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. was nearing completion and American Legion Post 10 was established in Albany.
Babcock American Legion Post 10, as it was known until the 1920s, is marking its 100-year anniversary by inviting the community to an all-day party on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The post, which celebrated 100 years on July 10, carries on the tradition of American Legion posts nationwide.
“It’s a group of veterans who fought for our rights and formed the American Legion in France in 1919,” said Sherry Conn, sergeant at arms for the local post.
According to Post 10 Commander David Solomon, the group attends approximately 12 veteran funerals a month, visits veterans’ homes and at its Christmas party last year, handed out gifts to 1,200 local children.
The event on Saturday, Conn said, is to mark the post’s 100th year but also continue engaging with the community and rebuild membership, which currently stands at about 800 people.
In 2010, the post’s building at 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE burned down. Trent Allen Fox was sentenced to two years for setting the fire and was ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution. In June 2017, the post received its first check from Fox for $8.20.
A new, $2.7 million building was erected in the footprint of the old one and that’s where the community is invited to take part in games, crafts and a silent auction on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. families can indulge in hot dogs, chips and lemonade while playing games and completing crafts. From 5 to 7 p.m. crab and shrimp louie will be available for $20 an individual or $35 a couple. There will also be music, dancing and a cash bar.
A silent auction will feature a movie basket, free oil change, various gift cards and a metal sculpture of the American flag and bald eagle by artist Paul Neuman.
For more information call 541-926-0127.