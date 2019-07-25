The Albany Walmart, 1330 Goldfish Farm Rd. SE, will host a grand re-opening on Friday following a remodel that includes a pick-up tower and several department upgrades.
The Albany location is the second in the mid-valley to undergo renovations in the last three months. The Lebanon Walmart hosted a re-opening event in April after the company spent $4.7 million on improvements there.
Overall, Walmart has spent $25 million in Oregon stores this year.
“We are excited to share our latest improvements and innovations which Albany-area customers will note right away,” said store manager Paul Redmond. “We recently added a pickup tower to our store in addition to the grocery pickup service we introduced earlier this year. These innovations, along with store upgrades, will allow our customers to shop more effectively and efficiently.”
The 16-foot pick up tower operates like a vending machine that allows customers to order online and pickup in the store. Additional self-checkout aisles were added to the front of the store and the electronics department added interactive displays that allows customers to test out electronics before purchasing them.
The grand re-opening will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and feature the Albany Veterans of Foreign Wars, a ribbon cutting, free samples and a grant presentation to the ABC House, Dala’s Blue Angels of Lebanon and the Albany Police Department’s shop with a cop event.