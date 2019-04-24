The Albany Visitors Association named the winners of its 12th Annual Photography Contest over the weekend, sorting through 251 images from 15 photographers. Winners’ images will be used for marketing materials for the city and surrounding areas.
Photographers earned one of four top places — Champion, Reserve Champion, People’s Choice and Staff Choice. Additionally, the Albany Visitors Association named a first, second and third place in seven other categories.
First-place winner in the “historic Albany” category, Camron Settlemier also took home $200 from a drawing open to ribbon recipients. Dave Maestas and his “Reflections at Waverly Lake” image won the Champion award. The remaining top three spots for the overall competition went to Cathy Webb, Katelynn LaGrone and Keith Kendrick.
The winning photos will be on display at the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, through May and can be viewed on the Albany Visitors Association Flickr page at flickr.com/photos/90531885@N07.