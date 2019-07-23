Albany City Council chambers was nearly standing room only in April as councilors debated what city departments could get by on a little less and which programs could be completely cut.
At the time, Mayor Sharon Konopa said the crowd that turned out to watch the budget process was larger than any she had seen during her 20-plus years serving the city.
But residents didn’t just watch.
They spent hours giving public comment on the need for public safety and pleading the case of Maple Lawn Preschool, sometimes speaking out of turn from their place in the audience instead of from the desk where visitors are asked to make comments. Some of those attending said they could do a better job divvying up the city’s revenue between its many, many expenditures.
Now, they’ll get the chance.
The city unveiled new online tools Monday that show residents where their tax money goes and gives them the chance to create the city’s biennial budget — subtracting from certain programs and dumping more money into departments they deem most important.
“The City Council and (City Manager) Peter Troedsson support transparency,” said Assistant City Manager Jorge Salinas. “We wanted to provide another engagement opportunity on some of the budget options.”
Budget Balancing Act is the result of a partnership with tech company Engage Public, which hosts the information for the city at a cost of $5,000 per year. The app starts with a balanced budget. Users can go through each department including fire, police, library and parks, and subtract or add funding. The budget will update in real time and will not allow the user to submit until it’s balanced again. Users can also leave a comment with each change they make. Those comments will eventually make their way to the City Council, which may use the feedback in future budget decisions.
The city passed a balanced budget last month that included cuts to the police and fire departments as well as the library. It also effectively closed Maple Lawn Preschool, giving the school one more year of funding and time to find an alternative funding source before closing its doors.
A separate tool, an app called "Where Do Your Taxes Go," allows residents a closer look at their taxes and was developed in-house using tax rates assessed by Linn and Benton County as well as the city of Albany. By entering the assessed value of their home, users can see exactly where their tax money is spent. For example, owners of a house assessed at $200,000 will pay $560.34 each year for the Fire Department and $156.47 for the Parks & Recreation Department.
The tool drew positive reviews during the City Council's Monday work session, at which Salinas reported it dispelled a long-held rumor that residents in North Albany (which is part of Benton County) paid more in property taxes than residents who live in the part of the city that's in Linn County.
According to the online tool, a house assessed at $250,000 in Benton County will pay $4,736 in property taxes. A house with the same assessment in Linn County will pay $5,018.
The tools can be found on the city website under the "data and transparency" tab at the top of the page or by following this link: cityofalbany.net/city-data/city-data-home-page.