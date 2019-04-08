The issue of whether First Christian Church in downtown Albany can keep the portable restroom it installed on its property was put on hold Monday after the Albany City Council tossed it back to staff and asked for a report on the issue.
Church parishioner Daniel Dietz spoke at the council's work session, asking that the city work with the church to find a solution. The church placed the portable restroom after its preschool staff noticed human waste on the property and church personnel agreed that the downtown area did not have an easily accessible public restroom.
According to city code, portable toilets can be used by construction sites or other entities that are holding events or for short-term activities for up to 90 days. After 90 days, the public works director has to issue permission with a permit that can last up to a year.
“We found out we needed permission from an article in the newspaper,” Dietz said. He also noted that when the church asked for request in February, it was not yet out of compliance since the toilet hadn’t been in place for 90 days.
The city code itself was subject of conversation during the meeting, and city staff members previously said they would be reviewing the code ahead of Monday’s meeting. Portable toilets are located in public parks and local school grounds and have been in place in some cases for longer than one year.
The portable restroom located at First Christian Church costs $88 a month to maintain and is serviced weekly by the company that installed it. According to Dietz, the church asked the company if it needed a permit to place the toilet. He said the company informed the church it had not needed a permit to place portable toilets in the past.
“I go back to one thing. Rules is rules,” Councilor Mike Sykes said. “What if businesses figure out $88 is cheaper than hooking up to sanitary sewer?”
Councilor Bessie Johnson said she had seen two businesses, not under construction, that had portable restrooms.
Dietz addressed concerns about homeless individuals using the portable toilet, noting that the church did not install the toilet specifically for homeless people.
However, Mayor Sharon Konopa cited potential issues with homeless individuals and said allowing the portable toilet at First Christian Church would “open Pandora’s box” in regards to other businesses placing portable restrooms.
The council opted to direct staff to bring back a report on the issue.
Sykes said the portable restroom should be removed until a solution was found, while Councilor Alex Johnson II and Councilor Dick Olsen said the restroom should stay until a solution is found.