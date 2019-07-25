Summer Allen and Kaiza Anglin of Albany were nearly too busy to talk Monday afternoon. Almost every sentence was interrupted with the realization that a car was coming down their street, and the 8-year-olds frantically worked to raise their sign and shout their pitch, “Paintings! All money goes to the children’s hospital!”
By the time 1 p.m. rolled around, it had worked for about six cars, to the tune of $66—all earmarked for Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland.
The girls set up shop with approximately 20 paintings they had crafted on the back of leftover flooring from a home improvement project at Summer’s house—plus two additional paintings donated by a neighbor.
The impromptu charitable organization sprang up on the corner of Breezy Way and Spring Ave NE after the girls had been painting in the style of one of their favorite YouTube stars on the internet.
“My mom said we should paint the flooring,” Summer said.
Shanna Allen said her suggestion quickly had the girls convinced they should raise money, and not long after, settled on giving the funds to Doernbecher’s.
“We felt bad for the kids in the hospital,” Summer said of their reasoning.
They even got a boost from a coincidental home visit.
“Direct Flooring, they came to check an issue we’re having with our flooring and they said they had a bunch they can donate,” Shanna said.
The second-graders, one of whom is home schooled and the other a student at Clover Ridge Elementary, were not deterred by the lack of crowds.
“We might do it tomorrow too,” Summer said. “Most cars usually wave or give a thumbs up or smile.”
Shanna said the girls hadn't come up with a plan on how to get the money to the children's hospital but were leaning toward an online donation or a visit.
“OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital is moved by each donation we receive, but generous donations from children are particularly heart-warming,” said Sandra Westfall, Doernbecher Child Life Program supervisor. “We will gratefully accept this donation and use it to help our pediatric patients.”