Nearly 2,000 dogs will converge this weekend for the Chintimini Kennel Club's dog show at the Linn County Expo Center in Albany.
The Corvallis-based club is hosting 1,820 entries, mostly working class dogs, as a way to give back to the community, according to show chair Karen Houle. The event will start at 1 p.m. Friday and run through the weekend.
“They’ll be plenty to do,” Houle said, running through the stats, which include 150 golden retrievers, 50 Tibetan mastiffs and 78 puppies of all breeds that will compete in the show ring for the first time.
This year’s breeds skew toward larger dogs, Houle said, mostly due to the judging pool. Judges from Canada, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and Oklahoma are among the staff and have their own personal breeding experience with larger dogs like Great Danes. According to Houle, their experience has attracted a large working class. Dogs competing this weekend in obedience and agility events can earn points toward their titles.
Competition aside, Houle said the event will include vendors selling dog treats, leashes, fencing and dog toys. It will also serve as an opportunity for potential owners to research the best breeds.
“We’ll have ‘meet the breeds,’ which lets people get to know breed personalities and what fits best for them because if they’re thinking of getting a dog it’s important to know what the best fit is,” she said.
The Chintimini Kennel Club is in its 63rd year and, according to Houle, supports the Oregon State University veterinary program and the Oregon Humane Society.
Admission to the show is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.