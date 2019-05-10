The Big Pickup will see big changes this year.
The city’s annual cleanup, held May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, uses volunteers and city staff to help clean up the community and often sees volunteers line up at registration the morning of the event. But this year, the city opted for a proactive approach.
“We’re doing the event a little differently from prior years,” Marilyn Smith, the city's communications officer, said of the changes. “Before this year, we would identify a specific neighborhood to clean up based on resident requests or code-enforcement calls. Each address in the neighborhood would receive a door hanger with information about the cleanup, including a coupon to bring loads of junk to a community dump site, $5 per load.”
This year, properties that qualify for municipal code violations based on trash and abandoned vehicles on the property, received a visit from the city’s Community Resource Unit and a coupon.
“They have been encouraged to bring the stuff they need to get off their property to the dump site at Public Works Operations, 310 Waverly Drive NE, for $5 per load,” Smith said.
Properties will then be inspected again and any citations that had been issued would be dismissed, assuming that the property had been cleaned.
The city is also rallying volunteers for properties that have been identified as needing to be cleaned up but which are occupied by residents who cannot do the work themselves. So far, three properties have been identified as needing help and those properties not completed on May 18, will be finished shortly after, according to the city.
The Republic Services Recycle Roundup will also take place May 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can bring yard debris, clean wood, scrap metal and electronic waste to 1214 Montgomery St. SE free of charge for residential customers in Albany and Lebanon. Republic Services donates the use of four 40-yard dumpsters for the Big Pickup.
Residents can also volunteer for the Big Pickup by visiting Gibson Hill Park, 2880 Gibson Hill Road NW, when signup begins at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will sign waivers, receive safety equipment, tools and be assigned a location to clean.
Free pizza is available beginning at noon. For more information, contact Smith at 541-917-7507 or Marilyn.smith@cityofalbany.net.