Public budget committee meetings to review the city of Albany’s proposed budget are set to begin next week, the first on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
On April 2, City Manager Peter Troedsson informed the committee that staff had been working to balance the budget in the face of revenues that were projected to increase but not outpace expenditures. Notably, the proposed budget notes labor cost increased attributed in part to a 33% increase in Public Employee Retirement System costs. Health insurance costs for city employees are also set to jump 17.8%. The city was able to negotiate the expected 8% increase in health insurance or firefighters down to 4%.
The general fund is expected to grow from $41 million to $43 million but the increase is not enough to maintain current service levels, prompting the city to make cuts.
Proposed cuts ranged from pullbacks in emergency services to the closure of Maple Lawn Preschool.
At the Albany Fire Department, possible cuts included freezing three positions in the fire department. Six dual firefighter/paramedic positions, the technical team and a deputy fire marshal position were also proposed to be cut. Albany’s budget is a two-year cycle and Troedsson said the second year would include additional cuts to the department unless the financial landscape changed significantly.
Response times for the Albany Police Department may also be affected by proposed budget cuts with three officer positions and one lieutenant position eliminated in year one. Year two would see two additional officer positions frozen and another lieutenant position as well as the street crimes traffic unit.
The proposed closure of Maple Lawn garnered passionate public comment at a subsequent City Council meeting from parents and school staff. The school has been a part of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for 40 years and currently serves 89 students. The direct cost of running the school, minus building expenses is $488,500. Revenue for the school is projected at $210,000 leaving a deficit of $278,500.
Other cuts could include a cut back on community programs and the freezing of one position at the Albany Public Library and the possibility of returning to a four-day week at the municipal court. The court may also end its amnesty program.
Troedsson said the budget had improved slightly since the April 2 presentation and that staff will be recommending measures to the budget committee Tuesday night that could enhance revenues, mitigating reductions in city services. Those measures would have to go before the City Council to be approved.