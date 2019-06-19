Albany is planning more than $17 million worth of construction that will affect traffic this summer, ranging from complete street reconstruction to water pipe installation.
The projects, which have been planned for years, are being funded through system development charges, state programs, and water and sewer service fees. They are expected to cause detours.
Construction of the wet-weather lift station at the Riverfront interceptor has the biggest price tag, estimated to cost just over $7.1 million and take just shy of a year to complete. The lift station, planned for the intersection of Montgomery Street and Water Avenue, will divert water from the city’s largest and oldest sewer line — the Riverfront interceptor — to the Albany-Millersburg Reclamation Facility to alleviate sewage overflows at the interceptor. More than 7,000 feet of 30-inch sewer force main will be installed along Water Avenue, Geary Street and Front to Davidson streets. Construction is expected to start in the next 10 days.
Sewer work will also tie up Salem Avenue this summer beginning this month as the first phase of the Cox Creek interceptor sewer line gets underway. The project calls for eight 24- and 30-inch sewer lines to be installed between the Albany-Millersburg plant and Salem Avenue just north of Waverly Lake. According to City Engineer Staci Belcastro, the existing sewer lines are undersized and in poor condition.
“Constructing the new sewer lines will increase the pipes’ capacity and reduce surcharging that can lead to unpermitted sewer overflows,” she said.
The job was awarded to K&E Excavating for $4.4 million and is expected to be completed in December.
Construction on Hill Street has already started between 24th and 34th avenues. It will include nearly 3,000 linear feet of complete street reconstruction including new curbs, gutters, landscaping and a 24-inch water line. The road has been closed to through traffic since Monday. Work that requires detours should be completed by Labor Day. The remaining work on the $3.1 million project is expected to be completed in November.
Work has also already started on the Santa Maria Avenue extension. The project is being completed through a partnership with the Greater Albany School District ahead of the construction of the new Meadow Ridge Elementary School. Just under 700 linear feet between the Somerset and Draperville subdivisions will receive new curbs, gutters, sidewalks and landscaping. The cost is estimated at $1.8 million with up to $950,000 of it being paid for by the school district. Work is expected to be completed in December.
The city will use pipe bursting — a trenchless technology — to replace 6,000 linear feet of sewer main in various locations beginning in late July. Pipe bursting breaks up existing pipe in place and pulls new pipe through. According to city staff, it’s less expensive than traditional methods. The project, which is estimated to cost just over $1 million, is expected to be completed next June.
Signs will direct drivers to detours throughout the summer in construction areas.