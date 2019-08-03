MUSEUM LECTURE TO FOCUS ON EARTHQUAKES

The Albany Regional Museum’s next History Bites at noon lecture, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14, will focus on the possibility of the next Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how you can be prepared.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone is 700 miles long off the coastline of Northern California, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. It has an active past with more than 28 severe earthquakes in the last 6,000 years.

That’s an average of roughly 200 years between quakes, and the last was 319 years ago.

The presenter for the August lecture is Steve Robinson of Cascade Prepared, a nonprofit that aims to help people survive and thrive before, during and after the coming earthquake.

Cascade Prepared was founded in January 2017 and partners with the Cascadia Regional Earthquake Workgroup, the Red Cross and others.

The Albany Regional Museum is at 136 Lyon Street S. For more information, go to armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.

— Kyle Odegard