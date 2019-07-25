There’s a table in Katie and Zac Knower’s living room that everyone loves. It fits right in with the picture rails, original wood floors and single-pane windows of the 1919 Craftsman bungalow, but doesn’t quite belong.
“We ordered it off Overstock.com,” Katie said.
She spent some of her teenage years going on Albany’s historic homes tour and so when her mother, Jeannette — a member of the home tour committee — suggested she offer her home as a destination on the route, she and Zac jumped at the chance.
The self-guided tour, set for Saturday, offers people the opportunity to look inside some of the city’s historic homes. Five homes will join the Knowers’ residence on the tour along with a loft hotel, stops at the Albany Regional Museum, Monteith House Museum and several area churches. The price of admission — $15 — also affords participants a ride aboard a horse-drawn wagon and vintage trolley. Light refreshments will be served at Cumberland Church, 401 Main St. SW.
The Sears House at 931 Calapooia St. SW was purchased by the couple in 2016. Zac, who grew up in Albany on 8th Street, said he most likely saw the house in his youth. Katie has a more vivid memory and said her babysitter lived down the block.
“We liked the neighborhood,” Katie said. “We can walk to the Saturday market and downtown. Historic is what we were after.”
The Knowers haven’t done much to the house — some paint here and there, mostly decoration.
“The previous owners did a good job of updating,” Zac said, adding that the kitchen has seen an upgrade since the couple purchased the house with new appliances.
And that wasn’t the only technical upgrade. The couple installed smart locks on the front and back door, as well as a smart thermostat to control the home's temperature.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is decorated with items Katie’s mother brought home from her time in Japan, and the couple doesn’t currently have plans for any major renovations. But, Katie has some theories about previous restorations.
“There’s a cut-out section here,” she said of the living room floor the couple believes is original. Zac thought it could have indicated a fireplace once stood there, but the same mark on the opposite side of the room led Katie to a different conclusion. “I think it might have been a wall or a half wall,” she said.
The kitchen has also been altered, with half of it once serving as an enclosed porch. Just down the stairs from the actual porch, a sitting area once served as a carriage house.
Katie and Zac will be on hand for questions about the Sears House during Saturday's tour, which is sponsored by the Albany Visitors Association. “I remember going on the tour and always enjoying it,” Katie said. “Hopefully young people will get excited about historical houses.”
The tour runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets will be available on the day of the tour or online before the event. For more information, contact the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911 or albanyvisitors.com.