Repairs to the city equipment that streams video from Albany City Council meetings were projected to cost as much as $10,000 and require months.
That was last week, though. Today, the equipment is back up and running, with the help of a $5 memory stick and a factory reset.
The city announced last week that Comcast customers who watched city meetings on Channel 28 would not be able to do so for the foreseeable future after an equipment failure. The damaged piece of equipment served as an interface between the city’s tricaster — which merges live video and other graphics — and Channel 28. The failure affected the system’s motherboard, making it nearly impossible to repair the equipment, which was designed for standard definition television — not the more commonly used high definition television.
“We need to buy Michael a cape with the words ‘Super Tech’ on it,” Assistant City Manager Jorge Salinas said of Michael Cox, the city’s IT staff member who regularly records and streams the council meetings.
Salinas said Cox removed the motherboard and reinstalled it, resetting the equipment and with the help of a $5 memory stick, had Channel 28 up and running again.
During a City Council meeting last week, Salinas told the board the cost of repairing the connection to Channel 28 was expected to run between $3,500 and $10,000.
The repairs Cox managed are expected to last for some time, city officials said. Nevertheless, Cox has reached out to vendors to find a replacement for the equipment, which was manufactured in 1998 and discontinued by 2008.