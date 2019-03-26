Almost exactly one year ago — on March 28, 2018 — the Albany City Council approved the establishment of an enhanced law enforcement area. A year later, one person has been affected.
City Attorney Sean Kidd gave an update at the March 13 council meeting.
“A brief update, as of right now that area is working,” he said. “We think it’s working really well. It appears to be acting as a deterrent.”
The enhanced enforcement zone includes neighborhoods north of Pacific Boulevard at Pine Street to the Willamette River, west to Elm Street and south to 11th Avenue, east to Pacific Boulevard and down to Pacific to Pine Street. The Albany Train Station and Pacific Boulevard overpass were also included.
Individuals who commit a criminal offense or violate certain city codes listed in the ordinance that created the area more than three times in six months are banned from the area for up to six months. Since the enhanced enforcement area was formed, Kidd said just one person has gone before the judge for violating it. Kidd said that person is the only who has been banned from the area since the ordinance was adopted.
Kidd told council members that the process was working and the city planned to continue operating the enhanced enforcement area.
One factor underlying the success of the ordinance, Kidd said later, was a new focus on prosecuting the underlying crimes more severely.
For example, he said, if an individual was cited for trespassing, the city would either ask for it to be treated as a violation or agree to probation.
“If they get 10 of those in six months, that’s not a deterrent,” Kidd said. “So, we’re asking for stiffer sentences and I think that’s helping and acting as a deterrent.”
Kidd also said that the city was aware of opponents of the enhanced enforcement area, who have argued that it prohibits homeless individuals from coming downtown. However, he said, the ordinance was not specific to social status but rather dealt only with criminal conduct.