The National Arbor Day Foundation has named Albany a Tree City for the 25th year in a row.
The designation is the result of four mandated criteria by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Cities must have a tree board or department that is legally responsible for the care of all trees on city-owned property, a basic public tree care ordinance, a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day proclamation.
To celebrate its 25-year streak, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting several community events in April and May.
On April 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Timber-Linn Memorial Park, residents are invited to help city staff plant 25 native trees along Cox Creek. “Once mature, these trees will provide canopy cover and shade for the creek, increase bank stability and enhance wildlife habitat,” a statement about the event read. The event is billed as family friendly with snacks and refreshments provided. RSVP by contacting Emily Day at Emily.day@cityofalbany.net by April 11.
Two weeks later, on April 27, a procession of plants and animals is expected to head through downtown during the 12th annual Procession of the Species parade. Participants can dress as their “favorite living thing” and meet at 9 a.m. at the Albany Farmers Market in the City Hall parking lot. There will be free giveaways, kids’ activities and an Arbor Day proclamation from Mayor Sharon Konopa.
The list of tree-related events will be rounded out by the Downtown Albany Tree Tour, scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 22. The tour starts at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Broadalbin Street by the canal and covers roughly three blocks. Registration is available through the city’s Parks and Recreation page.
Albany joins other mid-valley cities Corvallis and Sweet Home, which earned their own Tree City designations. Corvallis has been named a Tree City each year since 2000 and earned a Tree City USA growth award from 2004 to 2015. Sweet Home earned the designation for the 30th consecutive year in 2017.