The Albany City Council on June 12 approved a plan to create affordable housing and reduce homelessness through its 2019 Community Development Block Grant program.
The city receives an annual CDBG grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development with a requirement that the city develop a strategic plan for the funds every five years. The city must also create an annual action plan that is in line with the five-year strategic plan.
The current plan approved by the council last week uses the $380,311 award and carryover funds to address homelessness and aid low-income residents through affordable housing rehabilitation, property acquisition and the creating of affordable housing. The city will also use the funds to assist small businesses within the community.
During last Wednesday’s meeting, staff outlined the completed projects included in the 2018-2022 plan including down-payment assistance to three low-income families, a purchase of residential property by Habitat for Humanity for a single mother and grants given to the city’s two homeless shelters that provided meals, case management and training.
This year’s plan includes:
Housing
The city will use just over $89,000 of the award to assist in purchasing, clearing or improving real property to create affordable housing. The plan notes that the city may partner with other agencies to complete this goal and includes the possible use of one city-owned property. The property, located on Burkhart Street, was a part of the water system decades ago, according to Public Works Operation Director Chris Bailey. It is located in an area zoned for residential, but an existing reinforced concrete building on the land would be expensive to demolish, she added.
$120,000 will be used to rehabilitate current affordable housing units. According to the council-approved plan, units that are already occupied by low-income residents will be rehabilitated through a deferred payment, no-interest loan managed through Neighborhood Housing Services.
Homelessness
According to the plan, Signs of Victory tripled its capacity a year-and-a-half ago and asked for funds to meet the increased need. The plan sets aside $18,000 for the shelter to provide day room use and a commercial kitchen.
The Jackson Street Youth Shelter will receive $11,500 to provide emergency and transitional shelter as well as support services and Helping Hands will receive $7,000. Jackson Street Youth is expected to use the funds to help approximately 20 Albany youths who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and increase case management.
Helping Hands will funnel the $7,000 it receives toward a homeless employment coordinator who will screen clients for their work history, employability and any barriers to employment. Resume help and interview training will also be included.
The remainder of the funds will be divided over several other entities including Family Tree Relief Nursery, which will use the money to combat child abuse. The $9,000 earmarked for the organization will go toward educating parents affected by poverty, domestic abuse and substance abuse on how to make better decisions for their families.
Small businesses will also get a boost from this year’s plan with $20,000 set aside for micro-enterprises — businesses with five or fewer employees — and $18,000 earmarked for individuals to take advantage of the Linn-Benton Community College Small Business Development Center, an organization that provides free counseling to small business, or potential small business owners.
A senior companion program and food and furniture distribution for low-income residents are also included in the plan.
$76,000 is scheduled for the administering of the program to create housing and provide needed public services, according to the plan, which states, “This activity will provide the administration and support needed to carry out the action plan activities that will provide direct benefits to families and individuals.”