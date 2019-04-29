The city of Albany released its water quality report last week, showing no violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act last year.
The report, which covers Albany, Millersburg and the Dumbeck Lane Water District, was released in compliance with requirements set out by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“In 2018, Albany’s drinking water met or exceeded all state and federal standards for safe drinking water,” Public Works Operation Director Chris Bailey wrote in a message accompanying the report.
Bailey said the city took thousands of water samples over the year, analyzing the 90-different regulated contaminants in the city’s drinking water ranging from chlorine and copper to lead and acids. The number of samples, she said, was not unusual, but the staff did contend with additional precautions last year after Salem reported cyanotoxins in its drinking water in May and deemed it unsafe for public consumption.
The harmful toxin was the result of an algae bloom in Detroit Reservoir on the North Santiam River. Albany draws its water from the main stem of the Santiam River after the North and South rivers combine, prompting the city to begin testing its water for cyanotoxins. According to the water quality report, the city sampled both raw and treated water on May 30 and continued to sample the water through October. The Oregon Health Authority has since mandated ongoing monitoring for cyanotoxins in public drinking water.
“Our water treatment staff responded to new requirements from the state to ensure public water systems were protected against this contaminant and I am proud to report that Albany’s water was, and remains, safe to drink,” Bailey said.
The city uses two facilities to treat the water before it reaches residents.
A Source Water Assessment was updated in January to include the Santiam River waters that flow to the Albany-Millersburg treatment plant. According to the water quality report, the January report concluded that the water may be susceptible to contamination from sediments and microbiological sources. The water quality report noted that these sources could sometimes be the use of pesticides or herbicides.
“These chemicals often run off from agricultural or residential property and make their way into the water. Albany has occasionally found very low levels of common pesticides in our raw water sampling, far below any levels that would impact human health,” the report stated. “While the concentrations of these chemicals are very low, we would prefer not to find them at all and encourage anyone using pesticides or herbicides to follow label directions, avoid spraying along the banks of the canal or other waterways, and store chemicals away from surface water.”
Because Albany’s water is highly treated, the report stated, impacts to the water quality due to potential contaminants was not likely.
According to Bailey, the Albany-Millersburg treatment plant uses membrane technology to filter river water and is designed to produce up to 12 million gallons of water per day. The Vine Street plant uses mixed-media filter technology that filters water from the Santiam-Albany Canal and produces up to 16 million gallons of water a day.