Albany city crews are assessing the damage caused last week by rising floodwaters that nearly rivaled the floods of 1996 and caused washed-out roads, stranded motorists and garnered emergency declarations in two counties.
Parks and Facilities Maintenance Manager Rick Barnett said the water had damaged several city parks and crews would be working through the week to clear the mess and complete repair work.
“Bryant Park is the major challenge,” he said. “We expect it to flood on occasion, but this one was exceptional.”
Five inches of rain fell between April 1 and 8, causing the Willamette River to crest past the 25-foot flood stage and the Corps of Engineers to release water from several dams as rain remained in the forecast.
Barnett said crews were working to clear the park for softball season, which is scheduled to start May 6, but as of Wednesday he said he was 50/50 on whether crews would meet that deadline.
He also anticipated carp and other fish being stuck in the water at the low parts of the park. However, as of Wednesday, Barnett said he expected it to be another day or two before crews could enter to fully assess what had to be done.
City crews have been using drones to assess the damage. Barnett said the drones allowed crews to prepare prior to entering areas on foot and prioritize clean-up efforts.
Takena Landing Park, one of the first city spaces to close during the flooding, was open again as of Wednesday with the exception of the trail, which isn’t expected to open until June due to damage on the east end.
Bowman Park’s restroom was flooded and the park sustained minor issues. Barnett said the park was expected to be open by the end of the week and restrooms would be open to the public again on Monday.
The Dave Clark Trail was being checked for damage but Barnett anticipated it would be open by mid-week, and the stage at Monteith Park was expected to be cleaned and scraped of mud by Friday.
Cost for the cleanup is estimated to run nearly $20,000. Barnett said $15,000 was made up of staff time and the other $5,000 was the cost of materials and equipment repair.
There was a silver lining in the rain clouds, however.
“We had planned on two separate occasions to put the ball field fence at Bryant Park up for the summer,” Barnett said. “Both times we ran into trouble and didn’t get it done. Now we feel very fortunate that they didn’t go up as they could have been severely damaged by debris.”