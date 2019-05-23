The Albany City Council on Wednesday agreed to alter how it appoints members to advisory boards after months of discussion.
Some boards saw an increase from five to seven members, and all boards now require their members to be Albany residents.
The most contentious change surrounded the number of appointments made solely by Mayor Sharon Konopa. Previously, she had the authority to appoint all members of the arts, bike and pedestrian, tree, landmarks, library, parks and recreation and traffic advisory boards. The council was able to approve those appointments.
Under the new changes, each council member and the mayor will have one appointee to each of the boards. Board members are bound to appoint individuals from their own wards whenever possible.
Mayor Konopa called the change “unfortunate” on Wednesday. She said she believed the push to change the appointment process followed the Landmarks Advisory Commission’s denial of a permit to tear down four houses in the Monteith Historic District.
The council ultimately ruled that the demolition was permitted. The state Land Use Board of Appeals, acting on an appeal by an Albany resident, overturned that decision citing comments from Councilor Rich Kellum, labeling them as bias. LUBA determined the council could hold another hearing on the issue without Kellum.
Members of the Landmarks board have spoken out against the changes, including board chair Kerry McQuillin, who called the changes unnecessary at a May 8 meeting and pointed out that three of Albany’s four historic districts are in Ward I. The changes would see members of the landmarks board appointed from all three wards.
Monday night was the second attempt to enact the changes after the City Council failed to vote unanimously on May 8 to read the ordinance a second time. Councilor Dick Olsen voted against the motion, making it impossible to have a second reading and discuss the ordinance. Olsen also voted against the changes on Monday.
The change will not affect current members of advisory boards until their term expires.