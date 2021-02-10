$1 million USDA grant to aid Detroit water system rebuild

The city of Detroit will receive a $1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant to support the rebuilding of the city’s water system, which was destroyed by the Lionshead Fire last September, Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden said Wednesday.

“After the incredible suffering our community has experienced, this grant will provide some much-needed support for critical repairs to our water system,” Detroit Mayor Jim Trett said.

Merkley serves on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that will fund the grant. In touring the North Santiam Canyon after the fire, he said, he witnessed a lot of suffering.

“I saw an unfathomable amount of destruction and heard heartbreaking stories of loss — loss of life, homes and an entire community as we knew it.”

Merkley called rebuilding the water system “a critical step” in rebuilding the community.

Wyden said Detroit residents told him last fall that the wildfires landed hard on their town’s water supply.

“I’m glad these essential infrastructure resources have been secured to rebuild the water infrastructure and know full well there’s much more to be done,” Wyden said.