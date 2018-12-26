Northwest Community Credit Union’s annual Project Community mini-grant award program surprised five Albany educators with cash grants this month to help with special projects.
Educators submitted requests in fall for classroom supplies, technology, books, special classroom projects, programs or field trips. The credit union grants, awarded throughout December, will be used in the academic year 2019 to support creative curriculum and classroom experiences varying among elementary, middle and high school levels.
Albany teachers received a cumulative total of $2,300 on Dec. 10 for instructional support. The recipients:
• Albany Christian School. Lisa Moore is purchasing birding supplies for her first graders’ science units and hands-on math supplies such as geometric tiles.
• Albany Christian School. Ruth Wilke is using her grant to purchase a listening center to support her second graders’ literacy skills.
• North Albany Elementary School. Megan Louber will be buying oil pastels to promote creative and critical thinking skills.
• North Albany Elementary School. Stacey Morris’ grant will be put toward a Magnatile set to create challenges for students related to science, technology, engineering and math.
• West Albany High School. Jodi Howell is purchasing 75 new novels for her AP Composition class.
In a statement, Northwest Community Credit Union President and CEO John Iglesias said Project Community is meant to boost the work of educators who often dig into their own pockets to pay for materials that create meaningful learning experiences for their students.
"We want to help inspire learning, by supporting the innovative ideas of teachers who just need a little assistance to implement a great lesson plan," he wrote.
A total of $60,000 will be presented to schools throughout Oregon in December. The Albany schools were the only mid-valley schools to receive the awards. A schedule for awards by county may be found at NWCU.com/blog/2018-project-community-mini-grant-winners.
This is the fourth year of the Project Community mini-grant program. By Dec. 31, 2018, a new grand total of 253 educators will have been awarded over $224,000 in funding. The next application period for grants will begin in fall 2019.