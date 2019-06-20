A pair of physical therapists opened a clinic in Corvallis in 2005 with the goal of putting patients' needs first and providing a more complete way of delivering physical therapy.
One of the owners, Carrol Esterhuizen, a veteran physical therapist, said: “In 2005, we opened our first location in Corvallis and were seeing many patients travel to Corvallis to see us from Albany. We had many requests from patients to come to Albany.”
So, in 2013, Albany Sport and Spine opened in North Albany, to better serve patients in Albany and the surrounding communities.
Both Esterhuizen and her business partner, Laura Hoffman, have called the mid-valley their homes.
“We are two moms who are proud to call the Willamette Valley our home. Fifteen years ago we wanted to start our own company, where we could treat patients independently and make them feel like they are the kings and queens of the USA when they come in,” Esterhuizen said.
Everyone at the clinic is very connected to the mid-valley, she said. “We are local, we are sisters in business and love our work family and community. Some of our employees have been with us for 15 years.”
Esterhuizen and Hoffman love to support the area where they live and work. “We give back to our community financially.”
Plus, everyone in the company volunteers locally.
“We have raised our children here and our roots run deep," Esterhuizen said.
Esterhuizen is the managing partner at the Albany office. In addition to her administrative work, she continues to care for patients. All of the therapists at Albany Sport & Spine are board certified and are continually learning about the newest treatments offered in their field.
The clinic provides a variety of services for a variety of people, from weekend warriors and professional athletes to new mothers and people recovering from accidents.
“We live in a very active and hard-working community, people love to play as hard as they work and we want to help them stay that way,” Esterhuizen said.
In their continued efforts to offer the best physical therapy in the valley, the company just broke ground on a new building in North Albany. Esterhuizen explained that the growth of the clinic and the “excellent support of the community,” the company felt it was time to expand. “Don’t worry, you will still be able to find us because we will just be across the parking lot from our current location.”
One of the things that patients can find on the clinic’s website is a section called Ask a Pro. Offering information on topics such as shoulders, women’s health, exercise and more, the questions come from patients and staff members. All answers come from the therapists.
When is the right time to seek physical therapy? According to Esterhuizen, it's whenever something is stopping a person from living life to its fullest.
One thing people might not be aware of is that in Oregon, you can see a physical therapist without a physician’s referral and most insurances cover treatment.
“Our motto is to work, live, play...again,” Esterhuizen said. “We want to make sure that is the end result for each person that walks through our doors.”
Esterhuizen loves her community. “Albany is tops. We love this community, our patients and physicians, medical and health professionals who have been instrumental in referring happy patients to us.”
She said that it is a combination of staff, patients and Albany that has made Albany Sport & Spine such a success. “It takes good service, phenomenal staff and a great community, with blessing sprinkled on top to make an independent and locally owned business run successfully.”