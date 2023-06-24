The festival opened with a rally featuring speeches by LGBTQIA2S+ community leaders like LBCC President, Lisa Avery and Miss Oregon, Manju Bangalore.
The crowd received a special appearance byCaesar The No Drama Llama,a multi religionblessing,and a surprise visit from Governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek.
The rally led to a march around the block where people of all ages and genders filled the streets in front of the circuit court in celebration. A variety of Pride flags were donned by participants and flown high over the crowded streets.