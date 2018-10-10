Republic Services will begin collecting leaves on Albany streets Nov. 5, but is asking residents to collect as many leaves as possible in yard debris carts or compost piles until then.
Leaf pickup will be done in three two-week periods through mid-December. The schedule is Nov 5-16, Nov. 19-30 and Dec. 10-21. Between pickup cycles, residents are asked to once again use compost or yard debris bins for leaves.
Residents are asked to rake only leaves, not other yard debris, into the street just before leaf pickup weeks.
Rows should be long and narrow and left 2 feet away from the curb. Piles must not block bike lanes, storm drains or driveways.
For more information, call Republic Services at 541-928-2551.