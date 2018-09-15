Albany city officials have received a $5,500 grant through the federal Historic Preservation Fund, administered by Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, to do historic wood siding and windowsill repair at 630 Fourth Ave. SE.
Comments on the project will be accepted for the next 30 days.
To provide comments or learn more information about this project, visit www.oregonheritage.org and follow the federal grant public comment page link or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.
The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 authorizes a program of federal matching grants, known as the Historic Preservation Fund, to assist the various states in carrying out historic preservation activities.