The Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave. SE, is offering special swim activities during the winter school break, Dec. 26, 2018, through Jan. 4, 2019.
The schedule:
Wednesday, Dec. 26: Coin Dive.
Thursday, Dec. 27: Admission is one can of food and $2.
Friday, Dec. 28: Admit two for the price of one.
Monday, Dec. 31: Pool open until 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 1: Pool closed.
Wednesday, Jan. 2: Admit two for the price of one.
Thursday, Jan. 3: Admission is one can of food and $2.
Friday, Jan. 4: Coin Dive.
Recreation swim times are 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $4 for youth up to age 18, $4.25 for adults and $14 for a family of up to six. Children under age 6 or wearing a flotation device must have an adult with them in the water.
For more information, call the pool office, 541-967-4521, or visit http://www.cityofalbany.net/departments/parks-and-recreation/pools/albany-community-pool.