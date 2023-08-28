The community can help project contractors reopen Queen Avenue to through traffic by staying out of the construction zone from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 1.

Paving and striping work will be completed this week, weather permitting, starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It is important during this phase of the project for those who do not live in the construction zone to stay out of the area. Unnecessary traffic during this time could delay reopening.

Residents have already been notified by project contractor K&E that they will have access to their homes, but that access may be delayed to allow asphalt or striping to cure. K&E has encouraged all those living in the area to park off-site if they're able to. Flaggers will be used to direct resident vehicles into the construction zone. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained.

The rest of the finish work will be completed with lane shifts or individual lane closures.

Those with questions about the project can call Public Works Engineering at 541-917-7676.