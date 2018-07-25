The city of Albany and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce will cosponsor an orientation meeting for Albany citizens who are considering running for election to the Albany City Council or as mayor.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Council Chambers at Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
The session will cover the process of filing to run for city office; Oregon campaign finance laws and guidelines; the city of Albany’s form of governance; ethics for elected officials; the roles of the mayor and the council; and time commitments involved in serving.
Speakers include City Manager Peter Troedsson; City Clerk Mary Dibble; City Attorney Sean Kidd; Ward I City Councilor Mike Sykes; Ward II City Councilor Ray Kopczynski; and Debbie Blasquez, a certified public accountant with Koontz, Perdue, Blasquez & Co.
Albany city councilors are elected to four-year terms and the mayor to a two-year term. Councilors are elected in each of three wards, while the mayor is elected at large. One council seat in each ward and the mayor’s position are up for election this year.
Candidates may file a declaration of candidacy between Aug 6-20. Filing materials will be available at the meeting and during regular business hours at City Hall throughout the filing period.
