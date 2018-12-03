Elsa and company needed a little help to "Let It Go" go at the 2018 Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade.
The Snow Queen from the Disney animated hit, portrayed by 14-year-old Chelsea Holcomb of Albany, was riding with her sister Anna, played by real-life sister Kelly Holcomb, 18, on a truck towing a trailer representing Linn County Special Olympics.
When the wheels of the trailer got caught in the railroad tracks on Water Avenue, it took the float's entire blizzard of Olaf snowmen, accompanied by a couple of reindeer, to disconnect the trailer and then push, pull and pry it loose.
In other words, the parade — which has been delighting holiday audiences since 2000 — had to get going without a hitch.
No other fixer-upper situations got in the way of the annual celebration, however. The weather even cooperated, with the predicted showers holding off until just before the tree-lighting ceremony — though South Albany High School's a cappella choir, Ascend, was ready with a performance of "Christmas in the Rain."
This year's parade entries included several returning favorites, such as David Sears' 1990 Volvo flatbed, covered with an estimated 28,000 lights. It takes a good month and a half for the Grand Ronde man to get it all decorated, and then he takes it to holiday parades around the state.
It also brought some new entries, such as a 1950 Dodge pickup driven by Don and Mary Martin of Albany. The vintage rig also can be seen in some of the scenes filmed in Brownsville for "Stand By Me."
The family had never joined Albany's parade before, but decided "we just wanted to be a part of it," said Melinda Martin, Don's daughter. Christmas parades, she said, "get everyone in one spot at the same time, and it creates a lot of holiday spirit."
Santa Claus, who rode in the parade on Albany's 1927 LaFrance fire truck, was the natural star of the show, especially for 3-year-old Hunter Clark of Lebanon. "He gets super excited for Santa Claus," said Nathaniel Bircheat of Albany, sitting with Hunter; his mother, Andrea Clark; and his big sister Hailee, 13.
The biggest cheer of the night, however, came from the lighting of the downtown holiday tree following the parade. Mayor Sharon Konopa led the countdown, then flipped the switch with the aid of four helpers this year: Ivan Perez and Kimberly Escobar, both 10, and Olivia Moon and Jarad Palacios, both 5.
The best part of the parade and tree lighting is just getting everyone together in the holiday spirit, said Travis Gray of Albany, who walked with wife Vanessa and children Cohen, 5, Violet, 2, and Carter, 6 weeks, with the Live and Learn children's group.
"It's the joy, the fun, the spirit," he said.