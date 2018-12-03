Albany Public Library patrons can now access Consumer Reports online using their library cards.
ConsumerReports.org provides ratings and reviews, recommendations and buying advice for thousands of products and services. The library’s subscription also includes access to Cars Best Deals Plus, which assists consumers looking for reliable information on new and used cars.
The ratings and review publication has been the library's most requested database, said Elizabeth Sonstegaard, a Librarian II.
"While we have a subscription to the paper magazine and annual buying guide, the online database allows for use from home and the ease of searching for specific products, rather than thumbing through each paper issue," she said.
The subscription of Consumer Reports is available to all patrons within the Linn Library Consortium.
For more information, contact the library's main branch at 541-917-7580 or online at library.cityofalbany.net.