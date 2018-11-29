The City of Albany Human Relations Commission is continuing to accept nominations for the 2018 Human Relations Award through 5 p.m. Dec. 14.
Nominations can be submitted electronically through the city's website at www.cityofalbany.net/city-council/bcc/hrc/award, or mailed to the city manager's office at P.O. Box 490, Albany, OR 97321, or hand-delivered to City Hall at 333 Broadalbin St.
The award recognizes individuals, organizations or businesses in Albany that have worked to strengthen connections with Albany’s diverse community, and are committed to the philosophy of inclusion, equal opportunity and fair treatment. Nominees need not be Albany residents.
Award recipients will be chosen in two categories: individual and organization, or business. Up to two runners-up in each category may also be recognized. Awards will be announced and presented at an Albany City council meeting in February 2019.