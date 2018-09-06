Albany city officials will observe Preparedness Month this September 2018, with an emergency food cook-off challenge and is seeking entrants.
Inspired by The Food Network's "Chopped" and other TV food contests, contestants will be challenged to create something delicious from nongourmet, shelf-stable foods and potable water typically found in home emergency kits.
Contest rules, entry forms and a list of recommended ingredients can be found on the city's website, www.cityofalbany.net/em/cookoff. Clever names for the dishes are worth extra points.
Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Three contestants will be notified by Friday, Sept. 21, that they have been selected to compete in the live competition on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
The cookoff will begin at 11 a.m. on the plaza at Albany City Hall. Contestants must use camp stoves and manual implements to prepare their entries.