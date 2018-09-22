Albany city officials have extended the dates for entry for their emergency food cook-off challenge to gather more recipes to feature.
The new recipe submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Contestants are vying for the chance to compete live at Albany City Hall during the Albany Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 13 (time to be announced).
Inspired by The Food Network's "Chopped" and other TV food contests, contestants will be challenged to create something delicious from nongourmet, shelf-stable foods and potable water typically found in home emergency kits.
Total prep and cook time is 45 minutes. Results will be submitted to a panel of judges to evaluate for taste, presentation and creativity.
The champion will win an emergency kit, a camp stove and a trophy suitable for display or to be part of the kit.
Contest rules, entry forms and a list of recommended ingredients can be found on the city's website, www.cityofalbany.net/em/cookoff. Clever names for the dishes are worth extra points.
The cookoff was meant to mark September as Emergency Preparedness Month, but city officials also say the new date coincides with a celebration planned to mark the completion of the streetscape project.