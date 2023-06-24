Kids from 1 to 92 lined up at the gates of the Albany Carousel to catch a ride during “The Menagerie of 33” celebrating the original 33 animals created for the family friendly ride on June 24, 2023.

City Counselor and Carousel volunteer Ray Kopczynski explains that the carousel originally had 33 animals, but currently 42 are on display with the capacity for 51 total.

The animals created for the ride aren’t just your traditional carousel horses. The Albany Carousel creatures have names, such as Martha - the quail , Munchie - The Lhasa Apso, and Chinook - the salmon just to name a few, thanks to generous sponsorships from community members and supporters.

Each creature on the carousel is hand carved by master carvers, as well as people new to carving, using old world methods in the shop on the floor below the carousel itself.

The carousel was partially made possible by a 1909 Dentzel Carousel Corporation mechanism donated to the project from Bill Dentzel and the National Carousel Association. This is in addition to the hard work of Wendy Kirbey who made the idea of a carousel in Downtown Albany a reality.

The goal going forward is to rotate some of the featured animals on the carousel to match the seasons and holidays and to keep supporting the community of Albany with a great place for families to spend time together rain or shine.