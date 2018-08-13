The Albany Municipal Airport is welcoming a famous visitor this week, although most people might not know the guest on first sight.
Bubba the helicopter, a Sikorski S-64 air crane, made history in 1993 when he was tapped to lift off — and later re-set — the 14,985-pound Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol for its first cleaning in 130 years.
Bubba can lift 25,000 pounds when he's working as an air crane. But during fire season, he's busy hauling water to wildfire blazes, dropping up to 2,650 gallons of water at a time on hotspots all over the world.
And that's why he's in Albany this week. Helicopter, crew and support rigs — including a fuel truck, a lift truck and a maintenance pod — are in town while Bubba works the 6-acre Byars fire near Detroit Lake.
Bubba can land elsewhere, but he needs a lot of room and makes a lot of noise, Captain Rob Chambers explained. So an airport makes the most sense to serve as temporary headquarters.
Bubba started life in 1968 as a military aircraft, but Erickson Air-Crane of Central Point, Oregon, bought the type certificate and manufacturing rights in 1992. The helicopter was converted for firefighting use a year later.
Chambers, of Medford, who has been flying with Erickson for 20 years and for 35 total, has been part of the crew putting Bubba to work at the Byars fire. The group arrived Sunday from the South Umpqua-area fire in Southern Oregon and likely will stay through at least Tuesday, eventually heading to help put out fires in Washington.
Bubba is 25 feet tall, 88 feet long and has a primary rotor 72 feet in diameter, with a tail rotor 16 feet in diameter.
He flies with a crew of two, although a third seat is available: It faces backward and is used when the tank is replaced with the crane.
A 450-pound tube called a snorkel dangles from Bubba when he's in firefighting mode. With this, the crew can suck up water from a lake, pond, even a swimming pool in times of emergencies, Chambers said.
Controls in the cockpit govern how much of the water is let out and how fast. The biggest burst is called a salvo drop, when the doors are wide open and everything goes out in a 2-second burst.
Chambers used a salvo drop Monday afternoon to take out a stubborn snag smoldering in a hard-to-reach area near the Byars fire, knocking it over. Another drop finished off the burning embers.
Bubble-shaped windows help the pilot and copilot lean way out to ascertain exactly where to aim.
"You just kind of line it up like bowling," Chambers said.
Chambers has heard the urban legend about the surprised scuba diver sucked up by the passing air helicopter, but one look at Bubba's snorkel kills the idea. The intake hose is covered by a cage perforated with holes no bigger than golf balls. The hose would probably cause a painful suction mark if it hooked onto a diver, but wouldn't actually carry him anywhere.
Bubba and his fellow air cranes travel the world, putting out fires in Italy and Australia and building power lines in Canada, Chambers said.
One of the best things about the job is helping to put out a blaze, Chambers said.
"We enjoy it. We're really proud of it," he said.
Plus, flying is just plain fun, he agreed. "And it's great hanging out with the crew."
