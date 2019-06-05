D-Day was a heroic struggle that turned the tide of World War II, but on the home front, residents of the mid-Willamette Valley also did their part in the war effort.
Advertisements in the Democrat-Herald from the days around D-Day illustrate the everyday battle against the Axis for residents young and old, male and female.
Local garden stores, such as M. Senders & Co., advertised seeds with hopes that residents would start a “victory garden,” raising their own food and thereby lowering the cost of produce for the military.
And of course, if you had a garden to fight Germany and Japan, you needed glass jars from the Grocerveteria, a local grocery store, to can those fruits and vegetables.
Frager Furniture Co. in downtown Albany urged residents, perhaps counterintuitively, to wear out items before buying new ones, and to go easy on rugs and furniture and make them last. Materials were needed for the war effort, after all, not consumers.
Other advertisements asked residents to recycle waste paper, because it went into 700,000 items used by soldiers and sailors.
Being responsible with gasoline also was critical to the war effort, according to other ads.
War bonds, used to finance the military, were featured in numerous advertisements, including several donated by the Democrat-Herald.
But "help-wanted" ads for D-H newspaper carriers also stressed that getting a route meant income, and spending that income on war bonds meant helping the war effort.
An advertisement for the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company on 118 W. Second St. reminded customers to buy war bonds for victory, and to keep long distance lines clear from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. so “boys in camp” could make calls.
Penney’s on First Street W. in downtown Albany urged residents to buy war bonds, and to honor local servicemen and women by bringing in photos for its “Heroes Window.”
Both local and national companies also used advertising to try to associate themselves with the heroic efforts of our fighting forces in World War II, or to poke fun of the enemy.
Ferguson’s Men’s Store used a caricature of the Fuhrer getting kicked in the keister and reminded residents that, “In Spite of Hitler and Hirohito,” Father’s Day wasn’t cancelled.
Dutch Boy showed that its paint protected your house, much like a helmet and other gear protected a soldier.
Coca-Cola – the company’s Salem bottling plant to be precise – stressed that it was the “pause that refreshes,” even on a U.S. Navy battleship.
In the aftermath of D-Day, advertisements even recognized the importance of the invasion. IBM had a large ad with a simple bold type message: “Gratitude.”
“Our prayers are with all who are participating in the liberation of Europe, and our sympathy goes out to the families of those who have made the Supreme Sacrifice,” the IBM advertisement read.