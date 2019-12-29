A year of new restaurants for Linn and Benton counties

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Treebeerd’s Taphouse in downtown Corvallis offers a wide array of craft brews, mainly from the Northwest, but also from the east coast, the Midwest and even foreign countries. Plus there are quality cans and bottles for sale. Treebeard’s also is just across the street from American Dream Pizza, which will deliver to the taphouse for free.

Ciddici’s Pizza has long been an Albany mainstay, and the business opened up its third location in downtown Corvallis in 2019. The restaurant also has a full bar and grill with its own menu. But we’d recommend the pizza, which is baked using stone slate ovens that result in a crisp crust.

Bo & Vine Burger Bar technically opened in downtown Corvallis in late 2018, but we didn’t get around to featuring the restaurant until a few months later, so we’ll include the restaurant on this list. The business, which started with a Salem location, focuses on gourmet burgers, but the menu also includes sandwiches and “piles” – French fries loaded with toppings. Customers can choose from 20 dipping sauces, and the fountain drinks are by Jones Soda Co.