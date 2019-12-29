A year of new restaurants for Linn and Benton counties

There’s always a certain amount of churn on the local restaurant scene, but in general, Linn and Benton counties have been at a culinary high point recently after years of improvements.
“It’s been a steadily growing industry since the chaos of the recession,” said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department. “They certainly saw some losses then, but they’ve been steadily growing ever since, which is close to a decade now,” he added.
And that means more options than ever for local residents as they head out to spend their hard-earned cash on food and drink.
The new additions to the mid-Willamette Valley’s dining scene in 2019 include a wild mix. There are old favorites such as beer, coffee, burgers, pizza, bakeries, barbecue and Italian cuisine. And then there are newer, more diverse options including ramen, and Vietnamese fare.
But the biggest splash of the year might have been an ambitious new brewery in tiny Monroe.
Benton County
Barbecue hasn’t fared well in Corvallis over the years for whatever reason, but Eric Howitt is hoping to change that with Cascade BBQ. The sit-down restaurant opened during the summer in the Timberhill Shopping Center, giving barbecue lovers something to rejoice about. Cascade BBQ is best known for its ribs, but there’s also pulled pork, tri-tip and more, including smoked cheesecake and fruit pies.
Benchwarmers Sportsbar on Ninth Street in Corvallis has 20 televisions and provides another option for fans to watch the big game. The restaurant portion of the business focuses on a burger and nachos bar so customers can load their food with a wide array of toppings. Plus, there’s skee-ball in the game room.
Cloud Davidson transformed DeMaggio’s New York Pizza into the Pig & Olive Restaurant & Bar, a family-friendly Irish pub with an emphasis on farm-to-table ingredients. Top sellers at the downtown Corvallis establishment so far include fresh ground burgers, steak and fries, and the pig and waffle – pork belly on top of a buckwheat waffle with apple chutney. And fans of DeMaggio’s needn’t worry about the change; they can still get pizza at the Pig & Olive.
Another of Davidson’s restaurants, the Downward Dog, sold to his former employee Morgan Orr, who has opened up The Brass Monkey: A Public House in the downtown Corvallis space. Many elements of the Downward Dog remain under Orr, including a whiskey-forward bar, the old school hip-hop feel, locally sourced food and late-night specials such as chicken and waffles, tuna tacos and more.
Ko Atteberry has been a name on the mid-valley dining scene for years, but the chef opened up his first restaurant, Ronin Café and Ramen, in downtown Corvallis this summer. The restaurant uses plenty of local and seasonal ingredients, and the options include Chinese-style noodles, seared ahi burgers and an array of Japanese pub fare. We recommend this restaurant and its ramen for both vegetarians and carnivores.
Treebeerd’s Taphouse in downtown Corvallis offers a wide array of craft brews, mainly from the Northwest, but also from the east coast, the Midwest and even foreign countries. Plus there are quality cans and bottles for sale. Treebeard’s also is just across the street from American Dream Pizza, which will deliver to the taphouse for free.
Ciddici’s Pizza has long been an Albany mainstay, and the business opened up its third location in downtown Corvallis in 2019. The restaurant also has a full bar and grill with its own menu. But we’d recommend the pizza, which is baked using stone slate ovens that result in a crisp crust.
Bo & Vine Burger Bar technically opened in downtown Corvallis in late 2018, but we didn’t get around to featuring the restaurant until a few months later, so we’ll include the restaurant on this list. The business, which started with a Salem location, focuses on gourmet burgers, but the menu also includes sandwiches and “piles” – French fries loaded with toppings. Customers can choose from 20 dipping sauces, and the fountain drinks are by Jones Soda Co.
Long Timber Brewing Co. is a new restaurant and craft brewer that aims to make tiny Monroe a destination. The food, especially the barbecue, is amazing and the beer is a great addition to the mid-valley’s strong craft brewing community. The building, which is something of a palatial lodge, is a tribute to the local timber industry, which is only natural, as the owners also own Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. Long Timber has perhaps the most “wow” factor of any business on this list.
Linn County (and Jefferson)
Who would’ve guessed that one of the mid-valley culinary hotspots of 2019 would be Jefferson? The Jefferson Bakehouse opened up in the summer and has quickly become a local favorite. The bakery specializes in cinnamon rolls, making a variety of the treats, but there also is a wide mix of breakfast cereal marshmallow bars, doughnuts, muffins, cookies and more. Everything is handmade from scratch.
Ba’s Vietnamese Comfort Food in downtown Albany is a love letter to family. Owner Karen Carey said that cooking has always been family-orientated for her, and she’s serving the type of dishes she and her relatives would make at home. The options include rice dishes, vermicelli salads and pho, a type of noodle soup. We were more than satisfied with the ginger chicken over rice on a recent visit.
Shortstops opened in October, giving residents frequently in North Albany a quick and quality burger and shake stand. The menu at the drive-through kiosk is short and sweet, but the food is custom-made to order, not pre-cooked. Shortstops is in the parking lot of Southpaw’s Pizza & Sports Bar, and both businesses are owned by Christopher Reese, so customers can take their burgers into the pizza joint. Plus, Reese also operates a food truck called Center Fielders at the Henry’s Food Court in Millersburg.
The Barn, a food truck pod, opened in late June at Hickory Station in North Albany. While the carts have changed – that’s common even the most successful of these businesses – there are always enough options to entice customers. The outdoor area of the Barn remains a work in progress, so we expect this business to blossom in the summer of 2020. Inside the Barn’s buildings are 32 taps with microbrews, ciders, wine and kombucha.
Panera Bread focuses on all-natural food without additives, and the chain opened an Albany location in the spring of 2019 (it has had one in Corvallis for years). The restaurant and bakery’s proximity to Interstate 5 will be a big plus in getting traffic, but Panera has plenty of local fans who regularly head in for healthy breakfast or lunch options.
Fire Haus Ice Cream Shop in Sweet Home sits inside Cascade Laundry, so the location is a bit odd at first glance. But if you’re looking for a cone of Umpqua Dairy ice cream or a sundae, this is the right place. The Fire Haus is the only establishment in Sweet Home that specializes in hard ice cream.
Mugs Coffee House sits inside the MBVA building in downtown Lebanon, and offers quality java, teas and chais, baked goods, breakfasts and lunches. It’s filling a vital niche in Lebanon because it’s open early and until 9 p.m., so college students, book clubs, church groups and more can meet late.
Gamberetti’s Italian Restaurant opened its second location in downtown Albany in early February, and the eatery offers simple dishes such as spaghetti or more complex regional dishes such as spicy seafood ravioli. (Our favorite is the pork brisket with gnocchi and a mushroom vodka and rosemary cream sauce.) Gamberetti’s is upscale enough for special occasions, but also casual enough that you could stop by on a whim.
