A time for reflection: Our year in review

The end of the year is a time for reflection, and that's just as true in a newspaper office as it is among friends and family.

Here at the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times, our reporters and photographers have spent the last few weeks poring over their 2019 bylines and selecting stories that mattered to and defined the mid-valley this year, and we're adding even more through the end of December.

There's much to enjoy and consider here, from Alex Paul's exhaustive coverage of a breach of contract timber lawsuit filed by 13 counties — including Linn County, where the month-long trial was held — against the Oregon Department of Forestry (the counties won) and Caitlyn May's in-depth and sensitive coverage of a Tangent incident involving a man with weapons near a school ("20 feet away") to Kyle Odegard's timely retrospective on the Spanish influenza's effect on the mid-valley in 1918-1919 and what we've learned since then.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up