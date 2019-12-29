A time for reflection: Our year in review

April 18, 2019: Jim Knight, owner of Jim's Fruit Stand, sits outside his office while waiting for the phone repairman to arrive. Wright was sleeping in the office April 9 when floodwaters hit. Back story: One of the most amazing things about this job is that people invite you into their lives. Reporter Bennett Hall and I visited about 10 days after the waters had receded and there was plenty of activity at the business as they cleaned up and prepared to get running again. I kept looking at the high water mark on the wall while listening to Jim describe how he watched the rising flood water as he was trying to sleep in his office the night of the flood.

The end of the year is a time for reflection, and that's just as true in a newspaper office as it is among friends and family.

Here at the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times, our reporters and photographers have spent the last few weeks poring over their 2019 bylines and selecting stories that mattered to and defined the mid-valley this year, and we're adding even more through the end of December.

There's much to enjoy and consider here, from Alex Paul's exhaustive coverage of a breach of contract timber lawsuit filed by 13 counties — including Linn County, where the month-long trial was held  against the Oregon Department of Forestry (the counties won) and Caitlyn May's in-depth and sensitive coverage of a Tangent incident involving a man with weapons near a school ("20 feet away") to Kyle Odegard's timely retrospective on the Spanish influenza's effect on the mid-valley in 1918-1919 and what we've learned since then.

Our sportswriters have revisited their own compelling features and moments from the past year, including the Oregon State University women's basketball team's thrilling February victory over the University of Oregon. But sometimes the best stories involve what happens away from the sport, as Jesse Sowa outlined in his piece on brothers Ryan and Jesse Bracht, who overcame strife and conflict to strengthen their family bond.

Our photographers have augmented our stories this year with images that capture emotion in ways simple words cannot match.

It's one thing to write a retirement story and quite another to represent a long career pictorially, but Mark Ylen caught Dr. Richard Wopat interacting with a young patient. In just one image, Ylen conveys the rapport the good doctor has shared with multiple generations in Lebanon for more than 40 years. Also, note Andy Cripe's candid shot of Jim Knight, owner of Jim's Fruit Stand, after an April flood hit the mid-valley. His expression says so much.

"One of the most amazing things about this job," Cripe writes, "is that people invite you into their lives."

In 2019, we are most grateful for that.

