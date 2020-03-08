A peek behind our stories

EDITOR'S NOTE:
Albany Democrat-Herald reporter Caitlyn M. May wrote the following explainer after the publication of "It Could Happen to Anyone," an in-depth piece on the ongoing Tiffany Lazon case in which an Albany woman disappeared late last year under seemingly suspicious circumstances. Nearly three months later, she has not been found. Much of the ensuing conversation has focused on Tiffany's estranged husband, Craig Lazon, and the couple's well-documented dysfunctional relationship. That dialogue has resulted in a larger one about violence with the central unanswerable question: "Why doesn't the victim just leave?"
May set out to address that, interviewing Tiffany's family members, law enforcement personnel, lawyers and survivors of abuse for a story that put the Lazon case in perspective and illustrated the difficulty of "walking away."
What May establishes in the commentary below is how the reportage affected her emotionally, offering readers insight into the humanity behind the bylines. That's important to remember at this fractious time. Press or public, we are all members of a community. We are all affected by its news. And we all feel its collective happiness and pain. (Cory Frye)
As a journalist, I sometimes meet people on their worst day.
Ask any of the journalists in my newsroom — veterans in the field, every one of them — and they’ll likely tell you I’m at my most bothersome to them on those days.
Because it’s our job to pick up the phone and ask for the name of the boy who brought a gun to school because he was being bullied. It’s our job to stand on the other side of the yellow tape and ask first responders if the fire completely destroyed the house. It’s our job to sit in the courtroom and listen to the details of a sexual assault against a child.
That’s our job.
But more often than not on those days, I become completely annoying to my coworkers because do we really have to bother these people today? How does it serve the public good to know the boy’s name? How does it not expose him to further bullying and the school to possibly greater danger? Why do we have to try and interview the family that just lost their house today? Why is it anyone’s business how they’re feeling and can’t we wait a week? Do we really need to write a story about this assault so it can live forever on the internet for this child to find well into adulthood and be reminded of the trauma?
It’s part of our job. And I hate it.
I never met Tiffany Lazon, not even on her worst day.
I received an email from Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department one day. There was a picture of Tiffany and an ask for help: Had anyone seen her? She was missing.
I remember some newsroom conversation to the effect that this wasn’t going to end well. I remember thinking that eventually I would get another email from Liles when it didn’t and I was going to have to do the thing I hate most about this job.
I was going to have to call her mother.
I made a lot of phone calls between January and February for my March 1 story on Tiffany Lazon, "It Could Happen to Anyone." I talked to public defenders, court clerks, ex-girlfriends, law enforcement officers, domestic violence experts, lawyers, survivors and, yes, Tiffany’s mother.
Because sometime in late January, as I was writing daily news stories on Tiffany’s disappearance — police searched the house, she was still missing, crime scene tape appeared around her car — I became aware of the basic reaction to her story.
Why didn’t she just leave?
People knew a little bit about one part of Tiffany’s life. She was married to a man named Craig Lazon, and they both appeared in a news story from five years ago that ended with Craig being charged with a list of crimes including rape and attempted murder and Tiffany later saying it didn’t happen.
What people didn’t seem to know was how domestic violence works.
How common it is.
How it could happen to anyone.
So, I started making phone calls.
Stories like this are complicated. Craig Lazon has been charged with murder but, technically, Tiffany is still missing because a body has not been found. A jury has not heard the case, and police are still investigating.
Tiffany lived with PTSD from her time in the military, and her social media account showed a woman in distress. Very few people with knowledge of the incident five years ago were willing to go on the record, and including prior bad acts in the story could taint a potential jury pool.
I still had to find a way to tell her story. Because it’s important. It’s important to her mother and her daughter. It’s important for readers who want to know why she didn’t leave. It’s important for the people experiencing domestic violence right now.
And it’s my job.
Just like it’s my job to find out the boy’s name who brought a gun to school so we can follow up and make sure the school addresses its bullying problem. We write stories about house fires so the community can rally around the family that lost everything, and we sit in those courtrooms so that when that child is an adult, it’s in print somewhere that what happened to them was real.
Every Sunday we dig deep into local stories that matter to keep the record of this community because it’s our job — but also because it’s important, these things matter, and we kind of love it.