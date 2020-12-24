A note to readers

In order to allow our staff and carrier force to spend the holiday with their loved ones, we are publishing a combined Friday and Saturday edition on Christmas Day. There will be no print edition on Dec. 26. Instead, the Dec. 25 edition is a larger-than-usual Friday paper with extra news and sports stories, the weekly Religion Directory that usually runs on Saturdays and double helpings of daily features such as comics and crossword puzzles. And you’ll find a lot more content on our websites, democratherald.com and gazettetimes.com. Happy holidays from all of us at Mid-Valley Media!
