7 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $389,900

As appealing as it is flexible is this must to see property currently used as dual living. 6BR-2BA 1600SF two story apartment-office added inside shop built 2013. Custom interior completed 2017 with full length 10x40 covered private deck in back. Open floor plan, kitchen, bar, Douglas Fir flooring & ceilings. Separate 2BR-1BA 672SF Freedom model manufactured built 1973. Plenty of parking, work space & living space. Located in the heart of the Shedd Community & perfect for home office & much more!

