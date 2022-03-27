Rare opportunity for the right investor! 10 bedrooms each with their own entrances. 1 suite already ideal for caretaker. Former assisted living facility currently being used for short term rental. Several of the rooms have been updated. Great big common spaces with lots of light. Spacious outdoor recreation areas. Parking for 4 out front and one in back.
7 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…
Here's what she'll do with it.
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has deemed a Jan. 26 Albany police shooting as justified.
New Mexico will bring an experienced lineup to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a third-round game against Oregon State in the Women’s Nati…
A portable toilet at Albany First Christian Church is prompting members of the Albany City Council to rethink providing restrooms for homeless…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…