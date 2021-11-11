Great location and income! Oregon House fully leased and recently improved. Great living & dining rooms, 7 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms, full basement for laundry & workout! Fullly furnished for ease of leasing, low maintenance yard, tons of updates in kitchen, bathrooms, and interior decor. All furnishing included, business name transferrable. Zoned RS-9 with lot adjacent first right to purchase, tons of potential for further development. Seller financing possible.
7 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $800,000
